Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Snyder

(SNYDER, TX) Gas prices vary across the Snyder area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Snyder area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 1180 Us-180.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1180 Us-180, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 407 Coliseum Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.