Are you overpaying for gas in Ottawa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OTTAWA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Ottawa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ottawa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ottawa area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 203 E 27Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ottawa area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 203 E 27Th St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.34

Phillips 66 2518 E Logan St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Minit Mart 2243 S Princeton St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.