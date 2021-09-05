Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jackson

(JACKSON, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Jackson?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $4.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.94 to $4.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1935 N Us-89.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1935 N Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.40 $ 4.55 $ 4.19

Sinclair 400 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.25 $ -- $ 3.67

Chevron 401 N Cache Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.10 $ 4.35 $ 4.50 $ 4.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.