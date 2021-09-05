Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fort Morgan

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Gas prices vary across the Fort Morgan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Morgan area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.53 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 207 S Sherman St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 207 S Sherman St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 825 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 3.28

Phillips 66 1300 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Reata Travel Stop at 1305 Barlow Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.