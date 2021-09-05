Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pierre
(PIERRE, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Pierre area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pierre area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pierre area appeared to be at Shell, at 621 W Sioux Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.54
$--
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 103 E Pleasant Dr. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
