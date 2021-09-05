Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pierre

(PIERRE, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Pierre area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pierre area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pierre area appeared to be at Shell, at 621 W Sioux Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 621 W Sioux Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 103 E Pleasant Dr, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Casey's 1201 N Yellowstone St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Yesway 501 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 520 S Garfield Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 103 E Pleasant Dr. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.