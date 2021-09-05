Paying too much for gas North Adams? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the North Adams area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Adams area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Adams area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 446 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Adams area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 446 Main St, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 223 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Sunoco 364 Main St, Williamstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cumberland Farms at 245 Ashland Street. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.