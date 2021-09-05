High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Winnemucca as of Sunday

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.63 for gas in the Winnemucca area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winnemucca area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Winnemucca area appeared to be at Chevron, at 471 E Winnemucca Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 471 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 6450 Grass Valley Rd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.86

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sage at 3113–3123 W Railroad St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.