Paying too much for gas Pryor? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRYOR, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Pryor?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pryor area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pryor area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 1 W Graham Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pryor area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1 W Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Diamond Shamrock 711 E Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 5301 S Mill St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.