Paying too much for gas Lexington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LEXINGTON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Lexington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lexington area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lexington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 113 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lexington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 113 N Main St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 257 W Midland Trl, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 889 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2177 E Midland Trl. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.