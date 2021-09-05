High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in New Ulm as of Sunday

(NEW ULM, MN) Gas prices vary across the New Ulm area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Ulm area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Ulm area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 1521 S Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1521 S Broadway St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Casey's 31420Th St S, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Hy-Vee 2027 S Broadway St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 40319 Mn-15. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.