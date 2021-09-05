Paying too much for gas Detroit Lakes? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Gas prices vary across the Detroit Lakes area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Detroit Lakes area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Detroit Lakes area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 444 Morrow Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro 444 Morrow Ave, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.29

Mobil 1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 303 Frazee St E. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.