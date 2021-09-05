CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

Paying too much for gas La Grande? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF1Q3_0bnFhrce00

(LA GRANDE, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.78 for gas in the La Grande area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.72 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Grande area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Grande area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1519 Adams Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Grande area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1519 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

2111 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.01
$4.21
$3.75
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2112 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75

Exxon

2310 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75

Mobil

408 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.75

Chevron

2706 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 63276 Or-203. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
31
Followers
200
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Traffic
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy