Paying too much for gas La Grande? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LA GRANDE, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.78 for gas in the La Grande area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.72 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Grande area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Grande area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1519 Adams Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Grande area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1519 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 2111 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2112 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Exxon 2310 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Mobil 408 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Chevron 2706 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 63276 Or-203. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.