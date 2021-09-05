Are you overpaying for gas in Jennings? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(JENNINGS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Jennings area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jennings area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 327 E Shankland Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jennings area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Dr. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0