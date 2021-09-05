Analysis shows most expensive gas in Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.78 for gas in the Astoria area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Astoria area was $3.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.55 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Astoria area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1701 Marine Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1701 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Shell 58 E Harbor St, Warrenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 584 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1804 Se Ensign Ln. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.