Don’t overpay for gas in Barre: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BARRE, VT) Gas prices vary across the Barre area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Barre area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 350 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barre area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 350 N Main St, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Gulf 377 N Main St, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1097 Us-302, Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Irving 213 Paine Tpke North, Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2915 Us-2, East Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 37 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.