Paying too much for gas Hibbing? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HIBBING, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hibbing?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hibbing area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 2115 1St Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 2115 1St Ave, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lucky Seven A1 1501 E Howard St, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Holiday 2617 13Th Ave E, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Cenex 1605 E 40Th St, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ -- $ --

BP 12070 Us-169, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.29

Freedom 100 Lake St W, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1135 E 37Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.