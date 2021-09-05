Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lake Geneva

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Lake Geneva?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Geneva area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 700–798 Ann St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lake Geneva area that as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 700–798 Ann St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 710 Williams St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Stop N Go 896 S Wells St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

BP 1231 Grant St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 350 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Mobil N3465 Cr-H, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1415 Mill St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.