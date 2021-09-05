Where’s the most expensive gas in Arkadelphia?

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Arkadelphia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkadelphia area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arkadelphia area appeared to be at Pilot, at 170 Valley St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Arkadelphia area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 170 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.21 $ 3.62 $ --

Shell 180 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 201 N 10Th St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.