Where’s the most expensive gas in Arkadelphia?
(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Arkadelphia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkadelphia area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Arkadelphia area appeared to be at Pilot, at 170 Valley St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Arkadelphia area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$3.21
$3.61
$3.45
|card
card$2.90
$3.21
$3.62
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 201 N 10Th St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0