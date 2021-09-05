Don’t overpay for gas in Union City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(UNION CITY, TN) Gas prices vary across the Union City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Union City area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 2031 W Reelfoot Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2031 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2129 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.50 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1429 W Reelfoot Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.