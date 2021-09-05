Paying too much for gas Perryville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Perryville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Perryville area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perryville area appeared to be at Barnes Mart, at 509 S Kingshighway .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Perryville area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Barnes Mart 509 S Kingshighway , Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Barnes Mart-Saint Joseph 1100 W St Joseph St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 621 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Rhodes 101 1314 N Perryville Blvd, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

R & P Oil 116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.