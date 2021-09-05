Paying too much for gas Perryville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PERRYVILLE, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Perryville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Perryville area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perryville area appeared to be at Barnes Mart, at 509 S Kingshighway .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Perryville area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.70
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
