Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sturgeon Bay

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgeon Bay?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sturgeon Bay area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sturgeon Bay area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1255 Green Bay Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1255 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.14

Shell 1331 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

BP 1130 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 211 Michigan St . As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.