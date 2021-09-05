Paying too much for gas Levelland? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LEVELLAND, TX) Gas prices vary across the Levelland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Levelland area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.98 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Stop, at 701 S Alamo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Stop 701 S Alamo Rd, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Express at 511 S College Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.