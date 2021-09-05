CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, AR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magnolia as of Sunday

Posted by 
Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWYV2_0bnFhbkG00

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Gas prices vary across the Magnolia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Magnolia area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 407 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

407 W Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10

Mobil

1109 E Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$--

Exxon

1645 E Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$--

Exxon

1 Columbia 61, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 58 Us-79 N. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
66
Followers
200
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, AR
Magnolia, AR
Traffic
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS News

Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman for ATF director

Washington — President Biden withdrew the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. Mr. Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy