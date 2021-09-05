High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magnolia as of Sunday

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Gas prices vary across the Magnolia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Magnolia area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 407 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 407 W Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.10

Mobil 1109 E Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Exxon 1645 E Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Exxon 1 Columbia 61, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 58 Us-79 N. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.