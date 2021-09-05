Paying too much for gas Emporia? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EMPORIA, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Emporia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Emporia area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 100 Market Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 100 Market Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1800 Sussex Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.16

7-Eleven 606 S Main St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 901 Market Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Exxon 923 W Atlantic St , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 930 W Atlantic St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 128 N Main St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.