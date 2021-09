"You say, 'I can't' – I'll show you I can, even if I die trying." Amazon has unveiled a trailer for My Name Is Pauli Murray, an acclaimed documentary about one of the most influential figures in American 20th century history. And you probably don't even know who they are! The film is a look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall. Pauli's personal path and tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli's own words, My Name is Pauli Murray is a candid recounting of that unique and extraordinary journey. It also includes writings as well as newly discovered photographs, video footage and audio interviews, chronicling how Murray spent their life grappling with gender norms and identifying as non-binary. From the directors behind RBG and the upcoming Julie. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, landing on Prime Video soon. Check it out.