Where’s the most expensive gas in Escanaba?

(ESCANABA, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Escanaba?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Escanaba area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Escanaba area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4203 Us2-41.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 4203 Us2-41, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The Store 901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Krist 6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eco Fuel at 2300 Ludington St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.