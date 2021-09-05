Where’s the most expensive gas in Okmulgee?

(OKMULGEE, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Okmulgee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Okmulgee area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Okmulgee area appeared to be at Independent, at 809 S Wood Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Independent 809 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 707 W Ozark St, Morris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.