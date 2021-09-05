Where’s the most expensive gas in Okmulgee?
(OKMULGEE, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Okmulgee?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Okmulgee area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Okmulgee area appeared to be at Independent, at 809 S Wood Dr.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0