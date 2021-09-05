Are you overpaying for gas in Shawano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SHAWANO, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Shawano?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Shawano area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shawano area appeared to be at The Store, at 404 E Green Bay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The Store 404 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP N5847 State Highway 47 55, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1241E Green Bay Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.