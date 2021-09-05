Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sandpoint
(SANDPOINT, ID) Gas prices vary across the Sandpoint area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sandpoint area was $3.58 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.55 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 402 N 5Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sandpoint area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.95
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.67
$3.87
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.90
$4.22
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$--
$3.54
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-Op at 125 Tibbets Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0