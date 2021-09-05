Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sandpoint

(SANDPOINT, ID) Gas prices vary across the Sandpoint area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sandpoint area was $3.58 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.55 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 402 N 5Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sandpoint area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

Conoco 209 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.95 $ 3.54

Chevron 210 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

Conoco 468810 Us-95, Sagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.54

Mobil 830 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.90 $ 4.22 $ 3.60

Conoco 1105 Michigan St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ -- $ 3.54

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-Op at 125 Tibbets Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.