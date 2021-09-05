Are you overpaying for gas in Show Low? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(SHOW LOW, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Show Low?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Show Low area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Show Low area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.78
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$3.06
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.38
$3.48
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.28
$3.48
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
