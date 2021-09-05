Are you overpaying for gas in Steamboat Springs? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across the Steamboat Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Steamboat Springs area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Yampa Valley Tire Pros, at 2120 Downhill Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Steamboat Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Yampa Valley Tire Pros 2120 Downhill Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 4.54 $ 3.84 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Sinclair 644 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.04 $ 4.34 $ 4.69 $ 3.89

Conoco 942 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 3.99

Phillips 66 500 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.34 $ 4.64 $ 3.85

Sinclair 905 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 4.79 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1694 13Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.