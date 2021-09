EDITOR’S NOTE: The Jersey Journal in cooperation with the Jersey City Free Public Library is remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001, with an 8-part series beginning today, showing The Jersey Journal’s front pages in the days following the attacks. The series is written by Daniel Klein, who is a librarian at the Jersey City Free Public Library’s New Jersey Room, but at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks, he was a production editor for The Jersey Journal.