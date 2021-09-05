Are you overpaying for gas in Artesia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ARTESIA, NM) Gas prices vary across the Artesia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Artesia area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Artesia area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 104 N 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Artesia area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 104 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 101 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 1301 W Main St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1910 W Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.