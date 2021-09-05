Where’s the most expensive gas in Moberly?

(MOBERLY, MO) Gas prices vary across the Moberly area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moberly area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moberly area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 1634 Mo-Jj.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moberly area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1634 Mo-Jj, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 300 W Rollins St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bratchers Fuel 221 S Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 326 S Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

Phillips 66 1400 N Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Casey's 1222 Hurley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Get It N Go Express South at 1730 S Morley. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.