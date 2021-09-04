CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Red Storm vs. Princeville Princes Football on 9-4-21

The United Red Storm host the Princeville Princes at United High School for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up. Click here for the replay of the radio broadcast.

Kool & The Gang Play Rivers; Pitt Football Opener vs. UMass; Reggae at Riverview (Sat., 9/4/21)

1) You can definitely “Get Down On It” with Kool & the Gang in concert. With hits like “Celebration,” “Misled,” and “Fresh,” Kool & The Gang are one of the premier funk bands of the 1970’s and ’80s. “Celebration” was added to the Library of Congress National Recording registry in 2020. The group was started in the 1960s by Robert “Kool” Bell and his brother Ronald. The Gang’s first chart success came with 1973’s Wild and Peaceful album that spun off the hits “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” Kool & the Gang continued to chart in the ensuing decades, and they’ll be at Rivers Casino in the event center. The group has a new album out this year, Perfect Union. Unfortunately, Kool & The Gang has lost two of its original members in the past two years—Ronald Bell and Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, but the show must go on and it will, at Rivers. 7 p.m. Sold out. 777 Casino Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
Prep Report 9-4-21

Cape Coral 19, East Lee County 13 (OT): Jack Janeway’s 1-yard keeper in overtime lifted the Seahawks (1-1) over the Jaguars (0-1). Cape Coral trailed 13-7 late in the third quarter before Justin Czerrniak tied the score on a 13-yard run. In OT, East Lee had the ball first, but the Cape defense held near the goal line to set up Janeway’s game winner. Janeway carried the ball all three times of the Seahawks’ possession. Janeway also connected with Darryl Owens on a 19-yard TD pass shortly before halftime to make the score 7-all at intermission.
Monmouth College Football Drops Opener at Wartburg

Taking the field for the first time in 650 days the Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team lost the season opener at Wartburg 44-3 on Saturday. The Scots moved the ball right down the field on the first drive with a couple long runs and a completed pass into the red zone from Carter Boyer (Carthage, Illinois) to wide out Jake Uryasz (Farmington, Illinois). The drive stalled inside the 10 and the Scots missed a field goal off the upright.
Southeast Vs. Shoshoni Football 9-3-21

Southeast and Shoshoni were pre-season top 5 teams in the Wyopreps 1A 9 man football poll. One game does not make a season but Shoshoni got off to a great start with a 40-7 win over Southeast on Friday. Wrangler quarterback Alex Mills threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 4th. Jason Stanley and Pehton Truempler scored twice and the Shoshoni defense did the rest. This Shoshoni team has a lot of tools and looks to be the favorite in the 9 man West division.
Cheyenne Central Vs. Kelly Walsh Football 9-3-21

Kelly Walsh is off to a 2-0 start in the 4A ranks after a 21-13 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night in Casper. The Trojans scored twice in the 4th quarter to put this game away and got 172 yards rushing from Cam Burkett. Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett threw a TD pass also ran for a touchdown by the Tribe falls to 0-2.
SOL Football Wrap (9-4-21)

Check out the winners in SOL football action Saturday. UD/Council Rock South photos provided courtesy of Geanine Jamison Photography. Upper Moreland/Archbishop Ryan photos courtesy of Dave Tucker. Check back for galleries of both games. SOL Continental. UPPER DUBLIN 38, COUNCIL ROCK SOUTH 7. Statistics courtesy of Andrew Robinson/PA Prep Life:...
Glenrock Vs. Pinedale Football 9-3-21

The Paul Downing era is underway in Glenrock and the new coach has a new offense. The double-wing is out but the running game is still a big part of the Herder attack. Glenrock had over 300 yards rushing in their 44-0 win over Pinedale to start the season on Friday.

