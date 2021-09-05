Where’s the most expensive gas in Burley?

(BURLEY, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Burley?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Burley area ranged from $3.82 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 544 N Overland Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 544 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.88

Sinclair 650 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 702 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.88

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 9 West Ellis. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.