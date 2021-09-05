Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hazard

(HAZARD, KY) Gas prices vary across the Hazard area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hazard area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hazard area appeared to be at Shell, at 108 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 108 E Main St, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Double Kwik 931 N Ky-15, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 101 Rockwood Ln, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 1079 Morton Blvd, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon 4340 S Ky-15, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

BP 6357 Hwy 7, Jeff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1 Justice Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.