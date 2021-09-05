Paying too much for gas Bolivar? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BOLIVAR, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Bolivar?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bolivar area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bolivar area appeared to be at Casey's, at 328 E Broadway St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 328 E Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0