Where’s the most expensive gas in Marble Falls?

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Marble Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marble Falls area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marble Falls area appeared to be at Texan Mart, at 6802 W Fm-2147.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marble Falls area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Texan Mart 6802 W Fm-2147, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1710 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1301 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.90 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 808 N Us-281. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.