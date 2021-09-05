Where’s the most expensive gas in Marble Falls?
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Marble Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marble Falls area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marble Falls area appeared to be at Texan Mart, at 6802 W Fm-2147.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marble Falls area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$2.90
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.90
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 808 N Us-281. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
