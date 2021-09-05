Paying too much for gas Columbia? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBIA, MS) Gas prices vary across the Columbia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Valero, at 407 S High School Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 407 S High School Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dee's Convenience Store 246 S High School Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 519 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Texaco 757 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 626 Us-98 E, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1131 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 955 Us-98 Byp. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.