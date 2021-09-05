Paying too much for gas Jamestown? Analysis shows most expensive station
(JAMESTOWN, ND) Gas prices vary across the Jamestown area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jamestown area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1609 Business Loop E.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 325 1St Ave S . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
