High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cleveland as of Sunday
(CLEVELAND, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at Shell, at 309 E Sunflower Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
