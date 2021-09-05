High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cleveland as of Sunday

(CLEVELAND, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at Shell, at 309 E Sunflower Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 309 E Sunflower Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 300 N Davis, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 2.99

Shell Ms-8, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

On The Go 188 Hwy 61 North, Boyle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.87

Mom's Truck Stop 4078 Us-61, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.