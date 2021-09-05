Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hudson

(HUDSON, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Hudson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hudson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenco, at 165 Maple Ave .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Cenco 165 Maple Ave , Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 6 Green St, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Stewart's Shops 13 Fairview Ave, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ --

Sunoco 188 Fairview Ave, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 365 Fairview Ave , Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 505 Fairview Ave , Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 812 Ny-66. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.