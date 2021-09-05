CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are going to find ways to get them’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that the US will find ways to get any remaining Americans in Afghanistan out of the country if they want to leave, even after the US finished its military evacuation of US citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans.

