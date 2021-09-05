Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kaufman
(KAUFMAN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Kaufman?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kaufman area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 300 W Grove St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.55
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 2235 S Washington St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
