Analysis shows most expensive gas in Williston
(WILLISTON, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Williston area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williston area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williston area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 2218 4Th Ave W.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Williston area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.67
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 201 1St Ave W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
