Analysis shows most expensive gas in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Williston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williston area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williston area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 2218 4Th Ave W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Williston area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 2218 4Th Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

ARCO 3014 2Nd Ave W, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 118 Chandler Blvd, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 104 58Th St E, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 1201 E Broadway, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Kum & Go 910 11Th St E, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.67 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 201 1St Ave W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.