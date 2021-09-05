High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Atmore as of Sunday

(ATMORE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Atmore area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atmore area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 10481 Fl-97 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 10481 Fl-97 , Walnut Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pure 1339 S Main St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4740 Cr-1, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy at 1300 E Nashville St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.