Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Farmville
(FARMVILLE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Farmville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Farmville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 211 E Third St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.48
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.20
$3.51
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.56
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 607 E Third St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
