Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Farmville

(FARMVILLE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Farmville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Farmville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 211 E Third St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 211 E Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ --

Valero 401 W Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Marathon 501 E Third St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Sheetz 2016 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Valero 1999 S Main St, Farmville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Exxon 23182 Prince Edward Hwy, Rice

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 607 E Third St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.