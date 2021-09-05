CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers resumed some domestic passenger flights to and from Kabul on Sunday, as the religious militia's fighters stepped up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule. The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of...

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MilitaryKWTX

After Afghanistan: Veterans open up about U.S. military withdrawal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “On my orders. The United States military has begun strikes against Al Qaeda terrorist training camps, and military installations of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.”. On October 7, 2001, just shy of a month after the September 11 attacks, President George W Bush launched Operation Enduring...
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY — (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a...
Lifestylewbap.com

Dozens of Americans, Foreign Citizens Flown Out of Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dozens of U.S. citizens are among a group of about 200 people that were flown out of Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday morning. The Qatari Airways flight, which is also carrying Canadians, Germans and Hungarians, is headed to Doha. Today’s development follows the mass evacuations of Americans...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan commercial flights resume as U.N. accuses Taliban of harassment

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The first international commercial flight under Afghanistan's new Taliban interim government departed Kabul on Thursday carrying more than 100 foreigners, including some U.S. citizens left behind after last month's chaotic Western airlift. The flight marked an important step in the Taliban's efforts to create a functioning...
Worldinvesting.com

Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province of Panjshir

(Reuters) - Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group, with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence. The Taliban, which took power in the rest of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

The 'Unconquerable' Valley That's the Last Holdout Against the Taliban

Clashes between the Taliban and the final remnants of armed opposition in Panjshir Valley have increased in recent days, after a futile initial round of talks to form an “inclusive” government. Both sides have claimed to have inflicted heavy casualties without providing any further details, and the claims are almost...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

The Latest: Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Some domestic flights have resumed at Afghanistan's international airport in Kabul with the state-run Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces. Shershah Stor, the airline's station manager at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights took place Saturday to western Herat southern Kandahar and northern Balkh provinces. He said the flights were conducted without a functioning radar system at the airport.Stor said three more flights are scheduled Sunday to the same provinces.A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help restart operations at the airport,...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Claim Victory in Last Holdout in Afghanistan

The Taliban have claimed victory after a days-long brutal battle in the Panjshir Valley, which was the last area of the country out of the militant group’s control. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement on Monday, claiming that thousands of fighters finally secured the region, which had been under the control of a group led by Ahmad Massoud, the U.K.-educated son of a legendary anti-Taliban fighter—but Massoud has not conceded defeat publicly and his whereabouts are unknown. “We tried our best to solve the problem through negotiations, and they rejected talks and then we had to send our forces to fight,” Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul. The valley—which is accessible only through a narrow mountain pass—has been historically difficult to claim, with local fighters keeping control against Soviets in the 1980s and against the Taliban when they first came to power more than 20 years ago. It is unclear how many fighters died in the current battle.

