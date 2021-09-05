Don’t overpay for gas in Scottsbluff: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottsbluff?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scottsbluff area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at WTT, at 822 S Beltline Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.25
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.14
$3.24
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
