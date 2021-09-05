Don’t overpay for gas in Scottsbluff: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottsbluff?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scottsbluff area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at WTT, at 822 S Beltline Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

WTT 822 S Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

Essential Fuels 2319 E Overland Dr, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Sinclair 902 W Overland, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.85

Scottsbluff Watering Hole 121 W 27Th St, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.